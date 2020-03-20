Candace C. Pignone, 87, of 52 N. Jefferson St., West Carthage died Friday, March 20, 2020 at Hospice of Jefferson County in Watertown.
Candy was born on February 2, 1933 in Sackets Harbor, the daughter of the late Arthur and Ethel (McKenna) Fields. She graduated from Sackets Harbor High School in 1950 and the Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in 1954. She worked at Mercy Hospital as a registered nurse for several years. She married Michael W. McKenna at St. Andrew’s Church in Sackets Harbor in 1955 and he died in 1979. She then was married to James Pignone Sr. on August 1, 1981 at St. James Church in Carthage and he died on April 27, 2010.
Candy loved gardening, traveling, ice fishing, playing Bridge and mostly spending time with her family.
She was a member of St. James Catholic Church, Mercy Hospital School of Nursing Alumni and the Carthage Area Hospital Auxiliary.
She is survived by a daughter: Penny McKenna of Watertown, a son and his wife: Patrick (Lori) McKenna of Champion, five grandchildren, David (Jenna) Turck, Erica Turck, Scott Sample and his fiancé, Olivia Bender and Breanna and Brendan McKenna, 3 Great Grandchildren and one expecting.
A private funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, March 24 at St. James Catholic Church with Rev. Donald A. Robinson officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Carthage. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage.
To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.
