CARTHAGE — Candy K. LaDuc, 63, 5074 Rogers Crossing Rd., died peacefully at home on Monday morning, August 12, 2019.
Born at home in Carthage on September 14, 1955, the daughter of George and Vera Arnold Mono. She graduated from Carthage Central High School in 1974. She married Joseph L. LaDuc on July 27, 1974 at the St. Francis Catholic Church in Harrisville. She was most recently employed by the Carthage Market.
She is survived by her husband, Joseph, at home, her daughter, Joanna Manchester, Harrisville, her brother, Titus Mono, Carthage, as well as two grandchildren and one great grandchild. Her son, Keith LaDuc, passed away in 2016 at age 32.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 3PM on August 23, 2019 at St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church in Harrisville, with the Rev. Manfred officiating. Burial will take place in St. Francis Cemetery, Harrisville. There will be no public calling hours. Arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., Carthage, NY. Online condolences may be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.
