Captain Ronald B. Darou, U.S. Marine Corps, Ret., 88, of Alexandria Dr., Cortland, passed away on September 22, 2021.
Ron was born July 13, 1933 in Depauville, a son of the late Charles Darou, Sr. and Evelyn Denney Darou.
Upon graduating from Thousand Islands Central School, Ron enlisted in the US Marine Corps. He faithfully served for 21 years, serving in both the Korean and Vietnam War. He retired from active duty on May 31, 1973. While serving, he received numerous medals and ribbons, including the Good Conduct Medal, Korean Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and the Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm.
Following his retirement from the Marine Corps, he worked 17 years at Monarch Machine Tools in Cortland as a foreman in the shipping and receiving department.
Ron was passionate about hunting and fishing. He could barely contain himself leading up to the opening day of hunting season and would be first in line at the DEC of Fisher Avenue in Cortland to get his permits. That passion for the outdoors also led him to appreciate nature, especially birds; to slow down and take in all that was around him.
He and Jane loved to travel, having made several cross-country trips and enjoyed also several cruises. He was avid bowler, playing in the Pearl Harbor League at 281 Bowl for more than 20 years.
He was a faithful and active communicant of St. Margaret’s Church in Homer for 48 years. Ron was also a member of the Cortland VFW and American Legion.
Surviving is his loving wife of 63 years, Jane Gonyea Darou; children, Mark A. (Deborah) Darou of Canton; Melanie A. (Mark) Beyea of Madison, MS; four grandchildren, Olivia (Jeremiah) Sullivan of Norwood; Abigail Darou of Canton; Andrew Beyea and Jonathan (Victoria) Beyea, both of Hattiesburg, MS; and a great granddaughter, Harper Beyea.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at St. Margaret’s Church, 14 Copeland Ave, Homer, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Rev. Joseph Zareski.
The family will receive relatives and friends at the church on Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral.
The family requests all visitors attending the services to please wear a mask.
Interment, with Marine Corps Honors, will be held at 11:00 a.m. in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Canton on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.
Memorial Contributions in Mr. Darou’s name may be directed to Toys for Tots, PO Box 5113 Cortland, NY 13045 or to the charity of one’s choice.
Memorial condolences for the family may be left at www.DonaldLBarberFuneralHome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.