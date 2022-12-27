Calling hours for Carl A. Cousins will be 2:00pm – 4:00pm & 7:00pm – 9:00pm Friday, December 30th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. Burial with military honors will be held in the spring at North Watertown Cemetery.
Carl passed away at Samaritan Medical Center Sunday, December 25th. He was 75 years old.
Born in Watertown May 18, 1947, Carl was a son to Clarence and Martha (Berg) Cousins. He was educated in the South Jefferson School District. In June of 1967 Carl enlisted with the United States Air Force serving his country in Vietnam.
Following his honorable discharge in June of 1971 Carl went to work as an electrician at the New York Air Brake until his retirement in 2010 following 39 years of faithful service.
Carl was a member of Copenhagen’s American Legion and Jefferson County Fire Police, and past president of theTylerville fire department. He played basketball at the Rutland Rec Center, played golf in the New York Air Brake Tuesday night golf league, and raced go-karts and stockcars at Can-Am Speedway. Carl also enjoyed NASCAR, motorcycles, and attending races in the northeast.
Carl is survived by his wife, Cheryl (Ostrom) Cousins of Copenhagen; two daughters, Cathleen (Daniel) Simons of Hammond, Christine (Christopher) Wellington of Hammond; a son, Clarence (Caryl) Cousins of Copenhagen; his grandchildren, Simeon (Mykaila) Simons, Dustin Simons, Dawson Simons, Crystal Wellington, Jordan (Priscilla) Wellington, Kendall Cousins, Jaden Cousins, Taylor Hickok; and 5 great-grandchildren. Carl is also survived by his siblings, Carol (Jiggs) Lucas of Adams, Mary (Ron) Towsley of Watertown, Margie Aubin of Watertown, Chris (Luann) Cousins of Sackets Harbor; as well as several nieces & nephews.
Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.
