Carl Allen Phillips, 74, of Parish, NY passed away Friday, September 4, 2020 after a 16 year battle with Parkinson’s Disease.
Allen was born on November 7, 1945 to Guy and Neva (Rupracht) Phillips in Oswego, NY. He graduated from Altmar-Parish-Williamstown High School in 1964 and was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1965. He was stationed in Colorado before going to Germany. He traveled throughout parts of Europe and Asia. Once he returned to the United States, he was stationed at Camp Drum in Watertown, NY where he met his wife of 50 years, Mary Ann Storino. Upon completion of his military responsibilities he started working as an iron worker. In 1982 he changed his occupation to Service Manager for J&M Schaefer, Inc., a DC Battery Company, and then as a Salesman for that Company until 2004. He was an avid fisherman, snowmobiler and motorcyclist.
Allen was an active member in our community, was involved in and coached teams for the Parish Little League. He supported his childrens’ many athletic events: baseball, football, basketball, and soccer while finding time in-between to enjoy fishing, golfing, or tinkering in “Al’s Place” his shop. If something needed to be done or fixed, he did it. He was a “jack of all trades!” As his family grew, so did his involvements: APW Sports Booster Club and Band Booster Club. He also served as an APW representative on the Oswego County BOCES Board from 1999 to 2007.
Allen is survived by his wife, Mary Ann, three sons William (Tina), Patrick, and Derek Phillips, a daughter MaryLou Smith (Douglas), five grandchildren, Adrian Paul, Jullianna and Breeana Phillips, Cameron and Amelia Smith, four siblings, E. June Stevenson, A. Ruth Whitelaw, Paul and Dale Phillips, and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents and sister, Jean Munroe.
Allen never liked funerals. Per his wishes, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Michael J. Fox Foundation to help fund ongoing Parkinson’s Research.
