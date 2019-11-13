Richville - Carl B. Raymo, 82, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at SUNY Upstate Hospital in Syracuse.
As per Carl’s wishes, there are no calling hours or funeral services. Arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
Carl was born on April 4, 1937 in Gouverneur, the son of Bernard and Clarissa (Tamblin) Raymo.
He married Bonnie Gayne on December 13, 1958 at St. James Church, Gouverneur with Fr. Joseph Bailey officiating.
Carl is survived by his wife Bonnie, their children Dale and Melissa Raymo, Yvonne “Ree” and Ed Smith, Janice and Bill Lutz, Cathy and Tom Dimon, his grandchildren Edward, Eric, and Elliot Smith, Chantele and Brandon Raymo, and 10 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers Paul and David Raymo, nieces and nephews. Carl is predeceased by his parents, sisters Virginia Prashaw and Kay Eichorn.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for you to donate to your favorite charity or to his final resting place, Maple Grove Cemetery, 19 Phelps Road, Gouverneur, NY 13642.
