Carl B. Zender Jr., 73, formerly of Massena, NY, passed away on Saturday, August 13th, at his home in Rossville, Georgia.
Funeral services are entrusted with the Wilson Funeral Homes in Georgia. A Celebration of Life with his family will be held in New York at a later date.
Carl was born on February 4th, 1949, the son of Carl B. and Lena Zender. Carl graduated from Potsdam Central School. He enjoyed everything outdoors including hunting and fishing. He also had a great love of music and could often be seen singing and dancing and making people smile.
Carl married Lorraine (Dennis) on May 6th, 1973. The marriage ended in divorce. Carl is survived by his six children; Tamara, Carl J., Eric, Brian, Almonzo and Amanda. Carl has fourteen grandchildren and one great-grandson.
