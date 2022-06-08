It is with a profound sense of gratitude for the many years we were blessed with Dad, that we, the sons of Carl Earl Seymour, wish to announce his passing into eternity on June 7, 2022 at United Helpers Maplewood Care in Canton, where he had been a resident for several years. 94 years accorded him a full and rich life, in which he and his childhood “girlfriend” Evelyn touched so many lives.
Carl was born at home in Chaumont, NY, July 7, 1927, the fifth child of Martin & Lona Belle (Redman) Seymour. His family moved to Harrisville when he entered the 9th grade. It was shortly thereafter he would meet his soulmate, Evelyn Joyce (Bacon).
Falsely blamed for a harmless prank done by his best friend, and unwilling to reveal the one to blame, Carl was expelled from school, and told to have a parent sign for his re-admittance. Grandmother Seymour, known for her stubbornness, refused to sign, as she did not believe his story. So Carl left school in his junior year to join the Navy at 17.
He served aboard the USS Kingsbury troop carrier in the Pacific Theater, until his honorably discharged in 1946. Upon return home he meant to surprise his fiancé, but instead was sidetracked by an invitation from a friend to take a short flight in his pal’s airplane. It was very short, ending upside down after clipping trees on takeoff. His fiancé was surprised, after she heard of the accident on the radio.
Carl returned to night school, and worked at Benson Mines in Star Lake, and the Paper Mill in Harrisville. On Sept. 2, 1946 He and Evelyn eloped to be married at the Methodist Church, in Elizabeth City, NC. Upon returning to Harrisville via train, his new wife asked “What are you going to do, now that we are married.” Looking out the window of the train which had pulled onto a siding in Lowville to take on water for the steamer, he saw the sign for the Asbestos Burial Case Co., and exclaimed, “I guess I will be an Undertaker.” So with no experience in this field, they moved to Syracuse, where Carl would graduate from Simmons School of Mortuary Science, followed later by his wife, and youngest son.
In 1949 Carl and Evelyn moved to Potsdam, with their oldest son, Murray. Carl became employed by the Clark & Foote Funeral Home, and Furniture Store. The store was destroyed in a fire in 1950, resulting in Carl’s job being terminated. So the young couple returned to Harrisville, and he worked at the paper mill, and the A&P Store. In 1952, he was offered his old job back at the Clark & Foote Funeral Home in Potsdam, this time bringing his family, which now added his second son, Glenn.
In 1960, his employer died suddenly, and his position at the Clark & Foote Funeral Home was terminated when the new owner said there was no place for him there. Carl began driving school bus for Potsdam Central Schools. After many months of encouragement from family, and several close friends, and working out an arrangement swap of his labor for equipment use by Emma Goolden, owner of the Mann Funeral Home in Madrid, Carl opened the Seymour Funeral Home at its present location at 4 Cedar Street, in Potsdam.
Together with his wife Evelyn, the couple struggled to build and nurture the funeral home, and ambulance service, making many improvements and additions to the building over the next several decades. Forcibly retired as a result of a back injury in February 1986, Carl remained optimistic in his outlook on life.
He remained active in his membership of 63 years in the Potsdam Lions club, which he had joined in 1953; Racket River Masonic Lodge in Potsdam, Vega Chapter 98 Order of the Eastern Star in Potsdam, and the United Methodist Church in Potsdam, where he and Evelyn had joined in 1952.
Approximately three years after retirement, Carl was diagnosed with the first of seven different cancers. Never one to give up, he kept a cheery outlook, was admitted to an experimental drug trial at Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, in who’s care and treatment not only kept him alive, but allowed him many years more of quality living. Eventually with the help of the local Hospice team, he started a support group for folks dealing with cancer and their families.
He was an avid hockey fan, and attended Clarkson Golden Knight Hockey games as an annual season ticket holder beginning in 1957, and lasting to this last season’s completion. Baseball was another love of Carl’s. He coached little league ball, and Jr. Hockey when his sons were young. Other interests included sailing on Hannawa Falls Pond, and occasional fishing trips with his boys.
Love of family, humor, and a strong sense of devotion to the many families served shown in his work, and were part of what made him successful in his endeavors. The second part of the equation was the support of his beloved wife “Ebby.” Together they would touch countless lives, forging a legacy not often matched.
He gave 69 years of membership, and support to the Potsdam Lions Club (now Raquette River Lions Club). He joined the Diana Lodge Free & Accepted Masons in Harrisville in the fall of 1948, later transferring membership to Racket River Lodge 213, in Potsdam, and eventually following the merger, joining Amber Lodge 395, Parishville. In total, he held a 74 year membership in that fraternity.
Carl is survived by two sons, Murray (Hannawa Falls), Glenn and his wife Donna (Potsdam), 6 grandchildren Adrian (Gera) Seymour, Potsdam; Ryan Seymour (Mechanicsville, VA); Matthew (Tonya) Seymour, Potsdam; Brooke Seymour, Malden, MA; Emily (Jeremy) Butler, Spring Hill, FL; Jared (Stephanie) Seymour, Pembroke Pines, FL, along with 7 great-grandchildren: Katherine Jane Seymour, Avery-Lin Seymour, Abigail Butler, Aubrey Butler, Jackson Seymour, Jenna Seymour, and Alexandra Seymour; his brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Joann Seymour of Lowville, New York; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his wife Evelyn just weeks before their 73rd wedding anniversary, on July 17, 2019; his brothers, Howard, Harold, Paul Seymour; and his sisters, Genevieve Seymour and Mary Shampine.
Calling hours will be held at the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral home in Potsdam, Friday evening 7 to 9 PM, and Saturday from 10 AM until the time of the service of memories and remembrance at 1PM. Burial will follow at 2:15 at Bayside Cemetery in Potsdam, followed by a light reception at the United Methodist Church in Potsdam. The funeral service will be live streamed from the Donaldson Seymour Funeral Home site, and can be found at https://donaldsonfh.com/book-of-memories/4949596/Seymour-Carl/index.php
If friends so desire, may we suggest a donation to the Raquette River Lions Club, P. O. Box 723, Potsdam to support local charitable works; or the Potsdam, Parishville, or Canton Volunteer Rescue Squads, who have helped our family, and countless others in times of need.
The family of Carl E. Seymour wish to extend their deepest appreciation to the entire staff of the United Helpers Maplewood facility for the many years of care given to Carl and Evelyn, both in the Assisted Living wing, and the skilled Nursing Cherry wing, along with the Doctors, PA’s, Nursing and Nurses Aid staff at Canton-Potsdam Hospital who have answered the call for help so many times for our family. Your care has been exceptional always.
The Donaldson Seymour Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Carl E. Seymour.
