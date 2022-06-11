Gouverneur – Carl J. Denecia, 87, of Rockledge Florida, formerly of Gouverneur and Florence South Carolina, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 26, 2022 in Cocoa, Florida.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 18th at 2:00 pm at New St. James Cemetery, Gouverneur and a celebration of life to follow the burial at the Casablanca Restaurant in Gouverneur.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.