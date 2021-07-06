Carl J. Green, Las Vegas Nevada, 71, formerly of Massena New York, passed away on June 20th 2021. He was predeceased by his parents, Ray and Irene(Butler) Green. He is survived by his siblings; Wayne (Jennifer) of Rochester NY, Brian(Randi) of Santa Clarita Calif, Sandra (Wendell) of Newark Valley NY , Mark of Santa Clarita Calif, and 8 nieces and nephews; Wayne Jr, Shana, Katlyn, Jennie, Justin, Tyler, Amanda, Helen.
Carl was born on September 7, 1949 in Massena New York. The oldest of 5 children. He graduated from Massena Central High School in 1967. He joined the US Army in November 1968 and spent 3 years in the service. One of these years being in Korea.
Upon returning from the service Carl attend Canton ATC and received a Lab Technician degree. He worked in the Alcoa Lab until it was closed down. Carl then attended Syracuse University where he received a degree in Forestry. He followed his younger brothers out west where he eventually ended up working for the city of Las Vegas. Carl worked as a lab technician in the cities Water Treatment Facility for 15 years before retiring.
Carl loved to gamble, collect guns, cook, read books and talk about all he learned. He spent the last 3 years of his life in the Southern Nevada State Veterans home where he made many friends. The family would like to extend their deepest thanks to the Southern Nevada State Veterans home staff for their care and support of Carl.
There will be no service at this time. In memory of Carl, please kindly consider making donations to; the Nevada Veterans Foundation(https://nevadavets.org/type-of-donation) or the Vietnam Veterans Foundation(https://vva.org/donate)
