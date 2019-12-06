HARRISVILLE - Carl J. Patnode, age 84 of Harrisville, passed away on December 5, 2019 at the Lewis County General Hospital in Lowville.
Carl was born on June 9, 1935 in Tupper Lake, NY to the late Frederick and Viola (Bashant) Patnode. He graduated from Clifton-Fine Central School in 1955. He married Betty O’Shea on April 7, 1956 at St. Hubert’s Catholic Church in Star Lake.
Carl worked at the Newton Falls Paper Mill as a Boilerman for 19 years. He had previously worked for 23 years at J&L Steel in Star Lake. He was one of the founding members of the Russell Fire Department and a longtime member of the Harrisville Fire Department. He was also a member of the Carthage Elks Lodge, Senior Citizens Group and a substitute bus driver for Harrisville Central School.
Carl was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed watching Yankees baseball, N.Y. Giants football and Syracuse Orangemen basketball. He enjoyed playing cards, bowling and spending time with family. Carl and Betty enjoyed traveling to destinations including Florida, Arizona and Hawaii.
Surviving is his wife Betty and four sons and their spouses; Ronald and Lynette of Fowler, Randy and Mary of Harrisville, Roger and Dorie of Tucson, AZ and Rodney and Heather of Surprise, AZ; eight grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Carl is predeceased by his twin brother, Paul and a sister, Phyllis Patnode.
There will be calling hours for Carl at French Funeral Home, Edwards on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.. A memorial service will follow at 1:00 p.m. Private interment will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Clare. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Donations may be made in Carl’s memory to the Harrisville Fire Department, 14226 Church Street, Harrisville NY 13648.
