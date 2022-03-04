Carl Robert Hoyt Sr., 81, passed away peacefully at home in his sleep last Sunday, February 27, 2022. Born in Syracuse on October 26, 1940, the first of 3 sons to Howard & Helen Hoyt, he is survived by both brothers, Paul & wife Katherine & David Hoyt. Carl was predeceased by the love of his life, “Kim” Yi Ja Hoyt, only recently; they shared a devoted 57 years of marriage together. He is survived by his son, Carl R. Hoyt Jr., his daughters; Joani Garshasb and Marie Hoyt Miller, his son in law, Timothy Miller, granddaughter, Sami Miller, and grandsons; Shawn & Andy Garshasb, nephew; Michael Hoyt, nieces; Tricia Rust, Maureen Santanello, Christina Hoyt, Tara Hoyt, and great nephews Laedon Hoyt, and Conor Kenny, as well as many wonderful friends.
Mr. Hoyt made friends easily with a smile, a whistle, and happy conversation everywhere he went. He lived compassionately and to serve others. Growing up on a farm in West Monroe, Carl was a hard worker, dedicated to his country, community, and family, and always adventurous—playing football for Central Square, racing cars with his brother Paul, learning how to fly planes while still in high school, being drafted in the US Army headed to Vietnam and returning from South Korea to begin his career with the Syracuse Police Department
in law enforcement. From driving patrol cars to the first Syracuse police motorcycles, to their armored personnel carrier, to flying helicopters, Sgt. Hoyt loved being an officer.
Carl had a “can do” attitude and could master the operation of any heavy equipment. After retiring from Syracuse Police, Carl initiated a construction and a land development project in Big Bay and put his love for heavy equipment and construction in motion while opening Landscape Response and Carl Hoyt Trucking with his son.
Passionate about photography, travel, snowmobiling, flying airplanes and helicopters, fishing, and hunting, Carl often sought adventure anywhere and especially where he was needed. He was a volunteer fireman for the West Monroe Fire Dept., a member of the Syracuse Police Benevolent Assoc., and he supported numerous charities. Carl was always a student learning how to do something new, while being a teacher and mentor to many, often as their first employer. A trustee and lifelong member of West Monroe United Methodist Church, Carl lived by example and had a perseverant lifestyle.
Carl also held close and practiced his deep beliefs of Christianity, community, and service with his leadership as a 50-year member in Free Masonry, having 32nd Scottish Rites, being a Tigris Shriner (Syracuse Tigris Temple), and a member of the American Legion (Post 915 of Central
Square) and the VFW (Post 7325 in Constantia, NY), and most recently Commander General for the state of New York Masonic War Veterans.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, March 7, 2022, from 4:00 – 6:30 pm at the THOMAS J. PIRRO JR. FUNERAL HOME 3401 Vickery Rd. (Corner of Buckley Rd.) N. Syracuse, NY 13212 immediately followed by a funeral service in celebration of Carl’s life at 6:30 with a Masonic and Military service to follow. Carl will be laid to rest in the Spring at Union Settlement Cemetery, West Monroe.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Carl’s name may be made to the Masonic Care Community 2150 Bleecker St. Utica, NY 13501 or online at masonichomeny.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.