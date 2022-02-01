Carl Roman Didas, 84, of Manhattan, was born in Perkinsville, NY on April 4, 1937, a son of the late Pearl (Miller) and Joseph Roman Didas and passed Saturday, January 22nd, at the Meadowlark Hills Retirement Community- Honstead House.
Carl grew up around Star Lake and went to Clifton Fine Central School. On May 12, 1962, in Russell NY he was joined in marriage to Gloria Jean Mackin.
Carl worked at Newton Falls Papermill for 33 years and Carl and Gloria owned and operated the Greenwood Falls Tavern for 18 years, until 1999.
Carl is survived by his wife Gloria; two sons James R. (Julie) Didas, of Olsburg, KS, and Randy C (Brenda Leonard) Didas, of Harrisville, NY; Also surviving are 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Carl is preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Cindy J. Lewis on July 1, 2019, in Hickory, NC
There will not be any services at this time. Inurnment will be at a later date in the East Pitcairn Cemetery, Pitcairn, St. Lawrence County, New York. The family has asked for donations to be sent to the Parkinson’s Program at Meadowlark Hills Retirement Community, 2121 Meadowlark Road, Manhattan, KS 66502. Arrangements with Carlson’s Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home & Cremation, Manhattan, KS
