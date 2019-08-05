Funeral services for Carl W. Ashley, Jr., age 76, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at 2:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg with Deacon Mark Lalonde officiating. Interment will be in Foxwood Memorial Park. Calling hours will be held from 12:00PM until the time of the funeral services at Frary Funeral Home. Mr. Ashley passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center.
Mr. Ashley is survived by his wife, Barbara; a step mother, Patricia Moulton of Ogdensburg, NY; his son, Aaron Ashley of Virginia; two step sons, David Snyder and his wife, Vicky, of Ogdensburg, NY and Dan Snyder and his wife, Andrea, of Baldwinsville, NY; a brother, Wayne Ashley and his wife, Karen, of Ogdensburg, NY; five grandchildren, Crystal Ford, Nicole Pearson, Dan Snyder, Jr., Brittany Snyder and Valerie Longley ; two great grandchildren and many cousins. He is predeceased by a son, Bruce Ashley.
Carl was born on January 22, 1943, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of Carl and Dorothy (Bell) Ashley. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1961 and then went on to attend Canton ATC. Carl first went to work for Diamond National and later retired from Hackett’s Hardware where he was a manager for over twenty five years. He married the former Barbara Jeanneau Snyder on February 6, 1993 in Ogdensburg, NY, with the Honorable Michael Gebo officiating.
At one time Carl played the bass guitar for the band, Four Satins. He enjoyed woodworking, hunting and fishing.
