Louisville: Carl W. Girard, 77, passed away on December 23, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. There will be no public calling hours. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Carl was born on May 29, 1942 in Louisville, the son of the late Elie and Evelyn (Rouselle) Girard. He attended school in Louisville and later the old Massena High School. Carl was drafted into the Army where he was a transport operator and later was sent to guard the Berlin Wall. He was honorably discharged after two years. He started work at Alcoa in 1966, working for 36 years retiring in 2001. After retirement, he enjoyed going south for the winters. He married Lorenza Hernandez on September 18, 1971 at St. Lawrence Church in Louisville. Carl enjoyed woodworking and gardening, and at one time he had a hobby farm.
Carl is survived by his wife Lorenza of 48 years; two sons, Joe and wife Mary Girard of Flowery Branch, GA and Scott and wife Kelli Girard of Cary, NC; three grandchildren, Parker, Savannah, and Abigail Girard; three sisters, Alma and Dennis Wilkins of FL, Joyce Legault of Louisville and Barbara Girard and Dee Oakes of Louisville; two sister in laws, Cynthia Paige Girard and Linda Hastings Girard, both of Louisville as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two sons, Charlie and Carl Girard and two brothers, Robert and Richard Girard.
Memorial contributions may be made in Carl’s name to St. Vincent de Paul Society. Arrangements are under the direction of Phillips Memorial Home in Massena. Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.PhillipsMemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.