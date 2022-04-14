Carlton E. Stickney, 78, of Brookdale, died on Friday January 28, 2022, at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop. There will be no calling hours or services, but the family welcomes friends to gather for a Celebration of Life and share memories of Carl at the Silas Wright House, home of the St. Lawrence County Historical Association (a place very near to his heart), at 3 Main Street, Canton, NY on April 23, 2022 from 1:00 to 4:00 pm.
