Carlton H. “Buddy” Shettleton, 90, of 64 Riverside Drive, Deferiet, died Tuesday, December 3, 2019 in the Emergency Room of the Carthage Area Hospital.
Carlton was born on May 23, 1929 in Carthage, the son of the late Howard and Alice (Wells) Shettleton. He served in the Army with the 808 Military Police during the Korean War from 1950 to 1952. He married the former Latifee Astafan on September 28, 1957 at St. James Church in Carthage. Latifee died on November 27, 2000. He worked for the Village of Carthage for 32 years and was the street superintendent for many of those years. He then worked as a plumber on Fort Drum for 5 years and eventually retired after 10 years of service at Champion International in Deferiet.
He is an exempt member of Carthage Volunteer Fire Department for nearly 70 years, a former trustee of the First Baptist Church, member of the American Legion Post - 789, Black River Fiddlers, BPOE Carthage Lodge - 1762 and the Carthage Rod and Gun Club.
He is survived by three sons and a daughter: James (Pam) Shettleton of Deer River, Peter Shettleton and his companion, Kathy Reynolds of Carthage, Paul Shettleton of Deferiet and Mary Partheymullar of Jackson, NJ, 5 grandchildren and their spouses; Ashley and Meryle Passage Jr., Lindsay and Travis Brown, Jessica and John Pontbriand, Cory and Kelsey Partheymullar and Richard Partheymullar,7 Great Grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by two brothers, Keith and Kenneth Shettleton and 3 sisters, Linda Allen, Shirley Kehoe and Carol Schneider.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, December 6 at the First Baptist Church in Carthage with Rev. Erik Svereika officiating. Burial with military honors will be in Fairview Cemetery, Carthage. Calling hours will be on Thursday, December 5 from 2-4 and 6-8pm at the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home.
To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.
