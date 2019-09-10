Delray Beach, FL: Carlton J. Baxter, 74, formerly of Massena, NY, as well as Webster, NY, peacefully passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at his home in Florida. There will be no public calling hours. A Memorial Service with burial to follow will take place at a later date in Massena.
Carlton was born on February 10, 1945, in Massena, the son of the late Carlton and Catherine (Zuder) Baxter. He attended Massena High School, graduating in 1963. Carlton then attended Alfred State College of Technology where he received an Associate’s Degree in Construction Technology. A week after graduation, Carlton was drafted into the US Army during The Vietnam War and was a Supply Sergeant with his company being the 4th Infantry Division and was honorably discharged after two years. He married Kathleen Crump on May 30, 1968 in Webster, New York. Carlton’s career first started with LeCesse Construction as a surveyor and later with LeChase Construction as a Project Manager where the company specialized in large projects with Eastman Kodak, Xerox and other notable municipal buildings. He later retired from the company as Vice President in 2000. For a short time, Carlton then worked at CPL (previously known as Clark Patterson and Associates). He enjoyed playing golf, fishing in Alexandria Bay, New York, and the time he spent with his friends in Florida.
Surviving Carlton is his wife of 50 years, Kathleen, of Delray Beach, FL; a son, Carlton Baxter III and wife Deborah of Kent, Washington; a daughter, Amy and husband Brad Allen of Corry, PA; three grandchildren, Clare Baxter, William and Grace Allen; many nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by three brothers, John, Louis and Michael Baxter; and sister, Marion Santimaw.
Memorial contributions in Carlton’s memory may be made to Alzheimer’s Community Care (alzcare.org) 800 Northpoint Parkway, Suite 101B, West Palm Beach, Florida 33407. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena. Memoires and condolences may be shared with the family at PhillipsMemorial.com
