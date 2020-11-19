Richville - Carlton “Punk” Woods, 77, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his family.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, November 22nd at 2:00 pm at Maple Grove Cemetery in Richville with Karen Taylor, pastor of the United Church of Richville officiating.
Arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home in Gouverneur.
Carlton was born in Gouverneur on August 13, 1943, the son of Worth B. and Ilene (Jeffers) Woods.
He married Patricia Brown on May 22, 1970 in Gouverneur.
Upon graduation from Gouverneur High School in 1961, he co owned and operated Richville Fuel Company from 1961 until retirement in 2001. Punk and his brother also owned C&E Woods General Store in Richville.
The couple enjoyed spending winters in Davenport, FL, camping and horseback riding at Otter Creek. Punk also enjoyed bowling, playing golf and softball, rooting for the New York Yankees and his children and grandchildren at their sporting events as well as other family activities. He loved to fix things, especially old junk and tinkering on cars.
Punk was a past member and chief of the Richville Vol. Fire Department, Richville Masonic Lodge, Gouverneur Elks, Richville Village Board of Trustees, and the Board of Fire Commissioners for the Town of DeKalb.
He is survived by his children Wendy and Jeff Gibson, Allison Woods, Darren and Becky VanOrnum, his foster children Laura McCormick and Robin Hilyard, his grandchildren Ryan, Dylan, and Kaitlyn Gibson, Carlee, Elaina, and Laike Lumley, Jacob and Brittany VanOrnum, Darien and Kreg Jackson, and Stan Velker, great grandchildren Logan and Hudson, and his brother Edward Woods. Carlton is predeceased by his wife Pat who passed away on March 21, 2013 and his parents.
Memorial donations in memory of Punk are encouraged to the Richville Vol. Fire Department, PO Box 51, Richville, NY 13681, Believe NNY, PO Box 293, Colton, NY 13625, or visit them online.
