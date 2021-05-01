Carlton Stowell

Gouverneur - Carlton R. Stowell, 79, passed away on Friday, April 30, 2021 at Upstate Hospital in Syracuse.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 4th at 11:00 am East Riverside Cemetery, Gouverneur with Martha Helmer, pastor of DeKalb Junction United Methodist Church officiating. Arrangements are with Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
Carlton was born on November 18, 1941 in Gouverneur, the son of the late Charles and Verna (Hunter) Stowell.
Carlton graduated from Gouverneur High School and attended college for a year in Boston. He decided to leave college and pursue a career in the military. Carlton enlisted in the United States Air Force which he served in for 14 years before retirement with a honorable medical discharge. He had been stationed in Guam and Vietnam. Upon retirement, he was recruited by the FBI to start with a clerical position and move up thru the ranks. He lived out his remaining days living at Cambray Terraces in Gouverneur.
He enjoyed some hunting and fishing, listening to music, and had collected quite a selection of albums and 45’s. Carlton loved to play his guitar and had played in a few local bands.
A marriage to Pat Halstrom from Texas ended in divorce.
Carlton is survived by his brothers Alton and his wife Vicky, Lynn and his wife Lorraine, his sister Mary Marcellus, all of Gouverneur, a half brother Kenneth Stowell and a half sister Linda Shirley, several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.