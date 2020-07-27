Carmaline D. Arquiett, 84, formerly of Felts Mills, passed away July 26, 2020 at Samaritan Summit Village where she had been a resident.
Calling hours will be 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, August 1st at the Bruce Funeral Home.
A Funeral Mass will be said 1 p.m. on Saturday for immediate family (due to the limited capacity of people the church can hold) at St. Paul’s Catholic Church.
A public graveside service will follow mass at the Felts Mills Cemetery.
Born on January 11, 1936 in Watertown, daughter of Joseph and Grace (Vallelunga) Dilello, she graduated from Watertown High School in 1955.
Following school she married Robert Arquiett on April 7, 1956 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. The couple moved to Felts Mills where she was a homemaker. Her husband Robert worked for over thirty years at St. Regis Paper Co, he passed September 26, 2002.
Carmaline was a member of the National Hiking and Camping Association, Red Hat Society, Communicant and member of the Alter & Rosary Society at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Felts Mills American Legion Auxiliary, Den Mother for the Cub Scouts, and on a bowling league at the Seaway Lanes.
She was an avid hiker, camper, bowler, reader, knitter and crafter and she loved to play Bingo.
Among her survivors are her four children, James “Jim” and Jennifer , Carthage, Rose and Michael Coleman, Fort Worth, TX, Gary and Cindy, Carthage, William, Felts Mills and Christopher Arquiett, Tannersville, NY; 8 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Virginia Martin, Felts Mills, Ann and Robert Keggins, Watertown, Patricia and Ed Hooppell, CA; several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents and her beloved husband, a sister, Marie Matthews and a granddaughter, Janna Arquiett died before her.
Donations may be made to St. Paul’s Catholic Church.
Online condolences may be made at www.brucefh.com
The family has requested to please respect and follow NYS guidelines and wear a mask at all services for their mother.
