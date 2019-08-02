Carol A. Rizzo, 82, of Watertown passed away Wednesday evening, July 31, 2019, at Ives Hill Retirement Community.
Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family with burial in Glenwood Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown.
Carol was born in Rochester on May 18, 1937, daughter of the late Kenneth and Hazel Robinson McDonald and she graduated from Rochester schools.
On May 18, 1955 she married Joseph N. Rizzo at St. Anthony’s Church with Rev. Dennis Lynch officiating. Mr. Rizzo, owner of Coldwell Banker Rimada Realty, passed on February 26, 2017.
Carol was a communicant of St. Anthony’s Church. She enjoyed being a homemaker, cooking, and especially spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Carol is survived by five children, James M. Rizzo and companion, Christopher Bates, Watertown, Joseph N. Rizzo, Jr., Sackets Harbor, Julie A. (Rizzo) Sanderson and husband Keish, Watertown, Mary Ann (Rizzo) Pietrowski, Lexington, KY, Sarah J. (Rizzo) Chapman and husband Ted, Watertown; son-in-law, Charles E. LaRock, Sterling, VA; ten grandchildren, Todd Rizzo, Charles LaRock, Keith LaRock, Alisha Rizzo, Mariah Rizzo, Donna (Sanderson) Leija, Hanna Sanderson, Phillip “Trip” Pietrowski, Annalise Pietrowski, and Peyton Chapman and four great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Besides her husband, Joe, Carol was predeceased by her daughter, Donna M. (Rizzo) LaRock and granddaughter, Hayley LaRock, who both passed on July 7, 1989 and two sisters, Marie Carbone and Delores Chapman.
The family would like to express their thanks to her caretakers, K. C. Crego Freeman, Diane Kilburn, Sue Bell, Lori Patterson, and her niece, Patti Carbone Hancock. In lieu of flowers, donations in Carol’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com
