Carol A. Sears

WADDINGTON: Carol Ann Sears, age 81, of Waddington, NY passed away on Sunday March 14, 2021. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The Phillips Memorial Home of Waddington, NY is handling the arrangements for Carol Ann Sears.
Carol was born in Plattsburgh, NY May 1st, 1939. She was the daughter of Edward and Annabelle DuBray who both predeceased her. After completing business school Carol went to work for a Pipefitter Union as a Secretary; Film Library at Plattsburgh State; CTC as a Secretary.
Carol always enjoyed gathering with Family and Friends. She was an excellent cook. Sewing, crocheting, knitting, gardening, camping, boating, bowling, and being a master shopper were among some of her many talents and hobbies. Carol lived a full life, filled with much love. She was a well-known member of the community, highly respected and loved by many.
Carol is survived by the love of her life, her husband of 44 years, Lawrence Sears, Waddington, NY; Sister Jacolyn Dubray of Saranac, NY; Four children - Elder (Butch) (Kathy) Butchino of Schenectady, NY; Jody Butchino of Waddington, NY; John (Rob) Bigelow Waddington, NY; Kimberly (Salvatore) Franzone of Seneca Falls, NY; Seven Grandchildren, Four Great-Great Children, Several Nieces and One Nephew.
Carol was predeceased by her sister Diann Crawford of Saranac, NY. Brother, Edward (Beverly) Dubray of CadyVille, NY.
In lieu of Flowers, Memorial Donations may be made to Waddington Rescue Squad at PO Box 331 Waddington, NY 13694.
Family and friends may share online condolences and memories of Carol by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.