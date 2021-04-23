Carol A. Segovis, 69, wife of Nathan Segovis, passed away Wednesday, April 21st, 2021 at her home in LaFargeville with her family at her side.
The funeral for Carol will be at 1 pm, Monday, April 26th, 2021 at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. Burial will follow in the Sanfords Corner Cemetery, Calcium. Calling hours will be from 11 am – 1 pm on Monday at the funeral home.
Carol is survivied by her husband, Nate; her son Nathan, Jr., Watertown; her grandchildren, Katie (Kenneth) Camidge, Evans Mills, Jayme Segovis (fiance’ William), Philadelphia, Kasey Segovis, Watertown and Ryan Segovis (finace’ Cassidy), Evans Mills;10 great grandchildren; her brothers and sisters, Thelma Rice, Carthage, Sandy Stevens, Kirkville, Gerlad Shattuck, Carthage, Mary Fields, Glen Park, Ernest Shattuck, Black River; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents.
She was born in Potsdam, a daughter of Gerald and Viola Enzlo Shattuck. She married Nathan Segovis April 25th, 1971. Carol and Nate worked together at their auto body shop, Nate’s Auto Body for over 30 years.
Carol enjoyed doing crafts, baking and being with her Jack Russell Lucas.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601 or to Guilfoyle Ambulance, Watertown, NY 13601.
Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
