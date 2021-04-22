Carol A. Segovis, 69, of LaFargeville, wife of Nate Segovis, passed away Wednesday, April 21st, 2021 at their home with her family at her side.
Funeral arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. A complete obituary will follow.
Updated: April 22, 2021 @ 5:36 pm
