A Funeral Mass for Carol A. Storie, age 82 of Hammond will be held at 12:00pm on Friday (Sept 13, 2019) at St. Peters Catholic Church in Hammond with Rev. Chris Carrara officiating. Burial will follow the service at Pleasant Valley Cemetery.
Surviving are two sons David (Patricia) Storie of Hammond, William (Mary) Storie of Syracuse; a daughter Ann Easter & her companion David Bassett of Alexandria Bay; three grandchildren Justin & Ian Storie and Christopher (Lexi) Easter; two brothers Ronald (Blanche) Woodcock and Larry Woodcock of Syracuse; a sister Sally Smithers of Lake Whales, FL and many nieces, nephews & cousins.
Carol was predeceased by her husband Neil in 2014.
She was born on December 1, 1936 in Ogdensburg NY, a daughter of the late Lee & Hilda (Baker) Woodcock. She attended Ogdensburg Free Academy and graduated from Hammond School. She later married Neil Storie on May 23, 1953 at St. Mary’s in Ogdensburg.
Carol worked at home raising her family and caring for others. She was a member of the St. Peter’s Church and the St, Lawrence County Cooperative Extension. She also worked as a Kindergarten aide at Hammond Central School and taught Church School for St. Peter’s Church. She bowled on the local woman’s league in Theresa and enjoyed trips south with her husband, Neil. She enjoyed sewing, cooking for family gatherings, attending her grandchildren’s sports and other school events.
Memorial contributions can be made to the St. Jude’s Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
