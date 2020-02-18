Williamsport, MD - Carol Ann Allen, 67, formerly of Chaumont, New York passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at her home, surrounded by family.
She was born on October 10, 1952 in Nashville, TN to the late Fred James and Helen Louise Heflin Campbell.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, William H. “Bill” Allen on September 12, 2018.
She was a 1970 graduate of Clarksville High School in Clarksville, TN and she attended Austin Peay University in Clarksville, TN.
Carol was previously employed as a production and inventory control manager with Northland Electric in Watertown, New York and Stature Electric in Watertown, New York and most recently with Car Freshener in Watertown, New York.
She was of the Presbyterian Faith.
She was a member of the American Legion Post -583 Auxiliary in Dexter, New York.
Carol was most comfortable in her home, where she enjoyed taking care of her family and friends. She had a true love for cooking and was renowned by friends and family for her southern comfort food dishes and large Sunday dinners. She was an avid reader, with a stack of books always nearby. She loved to shop for loved ones and herself and was the most thoughtful gift giver. Always the gracious hostess, Carol made all who visited her home feel welcome and invited.
She is survived by a daughter Jennifer L. Emerling and her husband Edward of Williamsport, MD; son Christopher S. “Shane” Allen and his wife Stephanie of Watertown, New York; brother James “Jim” Campbell of Waverly, TN; brother Robert “Bob” Campbell of Macon, GA; grandchildren Noah William, Olivia, Madelina, and Kieran.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family, in New York, at a later date.
The family request the omission of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, Elm and Carlton Streets Buffalo, New York 14263 Online condolences may be made to the family at:www.osbornefuneralhome.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.