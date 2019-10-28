Carol Ann Kane, Watertown, NY. Carol was born on July 28, 1943 in Gouverneur, NY and passed away peacefully on October 22, 2019 at Upstate University hospital.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home, Watertown, NY.
She was a beloved mother and sister who is survived by her daughter, Angel (Kane) Munson, grandson Vincent Munson III, sister Kathy (Kane) Blackburn, and brothers Michael Kane, Charles Kane Jr, and James Kane, as well as many nieces & nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Butch Mallette, and sisters Lorraine (Kane) Weldon and Fern Kane.
Carol worked on Fort Drum when it was still Camp Drum as a barracks cleaner. She spent her whole life wanting to help others. Carol loved to write poems and draw, spend time with family, shop for purses and was an animal lover.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, November 9, from 2-4PM at 404 Sherman St., Watertown, NY, 13601.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Carol’s memory to: Jefferson County SPCA, 25056 Water St, Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences may be made at www.clevelandfhinc.com.
