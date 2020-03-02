COPENHAGEN- Carol C. Fleming, 94, died peacefully on March 1, 2020 at the Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility.
Carol was born on May 27, 1925 in Watertown, New York, daughter of the late Edward W. & Marjorie A. (Patrick) Clarke. In 1944 she graduated from Watertown High School. She later attended Cazenovia Junior College. Carol was employed as a secretary for Ryan Plumbing & Heating, Co. Inc., located in Watertown and she was also a secretary for Equitable Life Assurance Society & Company.
Carol was married to Richard T. Fleming on December 2, 1951 at the First Presbyterian Church in Watertown. The couple operated their own dairy farm at the end of Grove Street in Copenhagen for several years. Mr. Fleming died in 1987. Carol was a devoted loving wife and mother of four children.
She is survived by her children; Marion (Alan) O’Driscoll, Horseheads, NY; Joanne (Randolph) Charles, Orlean, VA; Patricia (Andy) Nelson, Martinsville, IN; and Eric R. (Tammy) Fleming, Copenhagen, NY; a brother, Philip W. Clarke, Montclair, NJ. She is also survived by seven grandchildren; Erin (O’Driscoll) Blauvelt, Meghan (O’Driscoll) Adams, Frances (Bishop) Morris, Leigh (Jenny) Nelson, Richard Fleming, and Kristin Fleming and seven great-granddaughters. She is also survived by a cousin, Steve Hardy, Malone, NY.
She enjoyed spending time with her family and was involved with Meals on Wheels program in the Copenhagen area. She was also an active member of the River of Life Fellowship, Copenhagen, NY.
There will be a Memorial Service held at 2:00 PM on March 7, 2020 at the River of Life Fellowship, located on the Number Three Road in Copenhagen, with Pastor George Gray officiating. A light reception will follow the service. A private burial will be held in the spring in the Brookside Cemetery in Watertown.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made online at www.riveroflifechurch.org to the Haiti Fund. Please checks payable to the of River of Life, P.O. Box 397 Copenhagen, NY 13626. Please list on the memo line “Haiti Fund”.
Arrangements are being handled by Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. Online condolences in her memory can be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.