Carol Cecilia Lawrence age 80, of Constable, NY formerly of Massena, NY, passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at her home surrounded by family. A celebration of life will be announced in the spring. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Malone.
Carol was born on December 6, 1942 in Massena, NY to the late Cecil Campbell and Mildred Sova. After high school, Carol met the love of her life Larry Lawrence and they wed on November 14, 1959. He predeceased her in April 2011. Together they raised a family and owned and operated a dairy farm in Burke, NY. Carol enjoyed cooking, gardening, traveling, spending time with family, especially on Christmas time. She loved decorating, visiting family in Canada, and watching birds and deer in the backyard.
Mrs. Lawrence is survived by her three children, Larry Lawrence Jr. and his wife Joanne of Massena, NY, Robin Mulverhill and her husband Tom of Constable, NY, and Cindy Knapp and her husband Lee of Massena, NY; her grandchildren, Josh and his wife Stacy Duhume of Burke, NY, Erin Duhume and her companion Jack Kerr of Malone, NY, Marc Duhume and his wife Brittany of Webster, NY, Jared Knapp and his wife Theresa of Massena, NY, Benjamen Knapp and his companion Alana Louisy of Guilderland, NY, Andrew Lawrence and his companion Sara of Massena, NY, Matt Lawrence of Massena, NY, Kaylie Lamica of Plattsburgh, NY, and Ashley Lagrassa and her husband Nick of Chicago, IL; her fifteen great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Larry Lawrence Sr. in April 2011; a daughter, Laurie Lamica in March 2015; and her parents, Cecil and Mildred Campbell.
Condolences may be made at fraryfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.