Felts Mills, N.Y - Carol D. O’Donnell 73, of 30121 NYS RT 3 passed away Thursday August 10, 2023 at Aiken Regional medical center in Aiken S.C. Born June 20, 1950 iin Watertown, daughter of James and Jean Benney Slate. She attended school and graduated in 1968 from General Brown, while receiving the title of “Most Athletic”. She Married her high school sweetheart Donald E. O’Donnell on July 27, 1968 at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Evans Mills. Carol worked as a winding operator for many years at Northland Electric. She also worked for Samaratin Medical Center and was a pitcher for the womens softball team. Then in 1981 her and her husband owned and operated O’Donnells Market until closing the buisness and retiring on December 31st, 2015. She was an avid bowler and a member of the womens 600 club. She was inducted into the Carthage WBA Hall of Fame on December 1, 1997. She loved to crochet, do puzzles, play bingo, travel and spend time with her family. Everyone that knew Carol understood that she was a die hard Yankees fan! Survived by her Husband Donald O’Donnell Felts Mills, her three Daughters Tina Plummer Perry GA., Carrie O’Donnell (Partner David Ashley) Felts Mills, Amy Gianelli (Spouse Steven) Aiken SC, her son Kevin O’Donnell (Spouse Domenica) Deerfield NY. Eight Grandchildren, Eleven Great Grandchildren, two Sisters Linda Crosby, Carthage, Darlene VanAlstyne, Chaumont, her Brother David Slate, Rainsville AL, and several neices and nephews. There will be no calling hours or Funeral Services, as her wishes were only to be cremated.
Carol D. O’Donnell
June 20, 1950 - August 10, 2023
