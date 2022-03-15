Our beloved mother Carol Dorothy Koster Kovach joyfully entered into God’s Kingdom on March 6, 2022 after a year-long battle with cancer.
Born on August 14, 1939 in Boonville, NY to Harry & Dorothy Loson Koster, Carol was a classic farm girl who grew up with a respect for God, parents, and family. Carol was passionate about community, family, and church and participated in numerous volunteer organizations over the years.
She married George M. Kovach in 1961. They had 2 sons, David George and Jeffrey Allen, and a precious daughter Leslie Carol who did not survive birth. Carol was a fiercely dedicated mother, our biggest cheerleader and constant supporter.
In the early 1970s she began volunteering at her church and parish, serving as treasurer on the school board at St. Peter’s Catholic School in Lowville, NY and volunteering there as a substitute teacher, religious education instructor, choir member, and youth coordinator for many years.
In the late 1970s she became interested in the medical field, first becoming a volunteer ambulance driver, then an Emergency Medical Technician, and ultimately the first woman Chief of the Lewis County Search & Rescue Ambulance Corp. in Lowville, NY.
In the early 1980s she continued her interest in the medical field by turning it into her vocation, first becoming a Certified Nursing Assistant, and then a Licensed Practical Nurse in 1983. She began her nursing career at the Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown, NY and concluded it in Mesa, AZ in 2005 after working 20+ years at Cosada Villa Nursing Center and the Laurel Mesa Care Center.
After retirement she continued serving her community by volunteering in Gilbert, AZ at Mercy Gilbert Medical Center, Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center, and Banner Gateway Medical Center. She was also active at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, serving as an usher and participating in bible study.
She loved animals, sporty cars, watching sports on tv, camping, and road trip vacations, especially to state and national parks with incredible views.
She was predeceased by her parents Harry & Dorothy Koster; her brother Harry, aka Fritz Koster; her infant daughter Leslie Carol; and her ex-husband, George Michael Kovach. She is survived by her 2 sons, David George of Mesa, AZ, and Jeffrey Allen of Gilbert, AZ; 3 sisters, Marilyn Macri of Herkimer, NY, Patricia Carbone of Cicero, NY, and Jacqueline Kramer of North Tonawanda, NY; her brother, Keith Koster (Barbara) of Ogdensburg, WI, and numerous nieces, nephews, and their children and grandchildren. Her life will be celebrated at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery and Funeral Home in Mesa, AZ on March 17th at 9am local time (12pm ET).
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to MD Anderson Cancer Center at gifts.mdanderson.org, or your local animal shelter. Online condolences may be offered at www.qohcfh.org and selecting Obituaries, or on Facebook.
