Carol Elizabeth Gardner left this world as she came into it; laughing and surrounded by love. On June 18, 2022, Carol lost her battle with cancer. Born on January 13, 1940 to Virginia Windover and Michael James Rutigliano in Watertown, New York, she moved musically and brightly through life.
Carol attended Watertown High School Class of 1957. She played clarinet in the marching band and set a record on the women’s bowling team. She married her high school sweetheart Bob Gardner, Senior Master Sergeant (retired). She supported her husband for 63 wonderful years of marriage traveling from air base to air base throughout the world.
She blessed the world with three beautiful children: Dawn Marie Holland (Rusty) of Greenville, South Carolina; Michael James Gardner (Juanita) of San Antonio, Texas; and Patrick Allen Gardner (Dianna) of Dallas, Texas. She is survived by her husband, children, five grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren.
She passed away peacefully at the North East Methodist Hospital on the ICU floor. The family would like to immensely thank the hospital, staff, and nurses for their kindness and grace.
A visitation will be held at Colonial Funeral Home on July 6, 2022 starting at 6:00 PM with the Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM. Services will continue at Colonial on July 7, 2022, with a funeral ceremony at 11:00 AM, she will be buried at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. She is deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
