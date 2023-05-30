Born on New Year’s Day 1939, in Manhattan, NY, Carol Elizabeth Linn, 84, formerly of Judson Street Road, Canton, died May 26, 2023 at Legacy K Elder Care Home in Hermon. Carol was a daughter of the late Henry and Pauline E. (Hill) Wright. She met her husband of 63 years, Theodore (Ted) C. Linn at Mt. Lebanon High School in Pittsburgh, PA, where they graduated together in 1956. On June 9, 1960 they were married in the Sunset Hills Presbyterian Church in Pittsburgh, PA. Methodist minister Rev. Ralph Ward and Presbyterian minister Rev. Bruce Wilson as co-celebrants. Carol received her BA at Westminster College in New Wilmington, PA, her MA from Kean College, Union, NJ, and her certificate of administration from St. Lawrence University. She was a Reading Specialist in the Madison, NJ, public school system from 1972-82; and was a teacher and administrator for 11 years in the education program for the NY State Department of Corrections in Ogdensburg and Gouverneur. Following her retirement from the Department of Corrections, she worked part-time for SLU Department of Education for 15 years, training and observing student teachers. Carol believed that the power of reading changed lives, and dedicated her professional life to sharing her love of teaching and learning with her students in every environment where she worked. She passed on her passion for learning and teaching to her two daughters who both have careers in education. Carol had been active in the Canton United Methodist Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir, volunteering as well as being involved in the Church and Community Program. In 2016, Carol was honored to receive the Richard Morrow Humanitarian Award from the Church and Community Program for her work managing the C&CP Thrift Shop, providing low-cost, good quality clothing in an interesting and attractive setting, She enjoyed painting, making greeting cards, knitting, and her flower gardens, as well as playing tennis and golf, and traveling which she and Ted did extensively, most recently to Israel. Surviving are her husband, Rev. Dr. Theodore (Ted) Linn of Canton; two daughters Tanya Linn Bennett and husband Kenneth of Florham Park, NJ, and Kirstin Linn Newman and husband Paul of Canton; a sister Harriet Ann Rickard ; six grandchildren: Catharine (Caty) and Avery Gray, Elizabeth (Liza) Bennett and Max Crawley, and Theodore (Teddy) and Maggie Bennett, and Jacob Newman, Murphy Newman and Rob Liggio, and Cooper and Marley Newman. She also was great grandmother to Jack Gray and Emerson Newman. She was predeceased by her parents, Henry and Polly Wright, her brother-in-law Jack Rickard, and her grandmother Hattie Hill of West Virginia. A celebration of Carol’s life will be held at a date and location yet to be determined. Memorial contributions are suggested to Canton United Methodist Church, Building Fund, 41 Court Street, Canton, NY 13617 and to the Alzheimer’s Association, https://act. alz.org. Arrangements are with Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org
