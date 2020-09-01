Carol Gleeson, 96, of 17800 Cemetery Rd. Dexter, died August 31, 2020, in the care of her family and Hospice of Jefferson County.
She was born July 8, 1924 the daughter of Rosa and Jonathan Massicks in Watertown. Prior to marriage, Carol worked for Newberry’s, Watertown and Pratt & Whitney Aircraft in East Hartford, CT. She married John Gleeson on December 31, 1942 at West Point, Kentucky. After her marriage, Carol worked for Bagley and Sewell, Watertown, until John was discharged from the Army. They purchased a farm in 1958 on Nellis Road in Evans Mills, where they farmed until 1983. Carol went to work for Howard Johnsons, cleaning hotel rooms until 1993. She stopped working outside the home to provide daycare for her grandchildren up until 2001 when her husband fell ill. Carol provided care for John until his death on December 24, 2001.
Carol is survived by her daughters, Colleen Williams and her ex-husband Joseph, of Syracuse,NY, Deborah and her husband Milton, of Huntsville, AL, Sandra and her husband Randy, of Dexter,NY; three grandchildren, Jennifer Williams of Syracuse, NY, Christopher Thackston and his wife Allynne, of Wilmington, MA, and William Thackston of Dexter, NY; one great grandchild Elizabeth of Wilmington,MA; two sisters Evelyn Ball of Ogdensburg, NY, and Rosalie Madden of Watertown, NY. Carol is predeceased by her husband John, her son John Patrick and an infant daughter.
Carol spent her life caring for her family. She enjoyed gardening and her dog Lilly.
There will be no calling hours. Arrangements have been made through Johnson Funeral Home in Dexter. A private graveside service will be at the family’s convenience. Online condolences may be made to dexterfuneralhome.com.
