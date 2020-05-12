Carol H. Cooper, 85, died Monday, May 11, 2020.
She was born in Blakely, PA on November 20, 1934 to Emerson and Josephine Koch Hopkins. She graduated from Blakely High School, PA in June 1952. She then moved to Watertown, NY in 1956. Carol resided in Watertown until 2016 when she relocated to Windsor Locks, CT to be closer to her children.
arol loved to learn and take tests to further educate herself. Her jobs included Secretary at Burns Motor; Business Secretary at South Jefferson Central School District (40 years); Senior Account Clerk at New York State Watertown Department of Corrections (8 years).
Activities she was involved in throughout her life included Girl Scout leader; President of Adams Center Free Library Board of Trustees; Deacon and aide to First Presbyterian Church youth group; Ostomy Association; Watertown Urban Mission; Meals on Wheels; Hospice of Jefferson County, Watertown Duplicate Bridge and the Watertown Golf Club.
Carol was married to Ronald R. Cooper for 56 years. Ronald died on May 2, 2015. They spent most of their lives in Adams Center, NY; Watertown, NY and North Port, FL. They enjoyed travelling, playing bridge, golfing and attending musicals.
Carol was also predeceased by a twin sister, her parents, brother Carl, and sisters Alice Williams and Arline Williams.
Carol is survived by her 3 daughters, Nancy L. Cooper, Elizabeth Valigorsky, and Amy J. Cooper; her son in law, John Valigorsky and two grandchildren Sam C. Valigorsky and Victoria S. Cooper; a sister Shirley Lutz, two brothers Ronald and Donald Hopkins as well as much loved nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will take place at a date/location to be determined in the future at the discretion of her children.
Please send memorial donations to:
Meals on Wheels 218 Stone St, Watertown, NY 13601; or Hospice of Jefferson County 1398 Gotham St, Watertown, NY 13601; or Watertown Urban Mission 247 Factory St, Watertown, NY 13601
