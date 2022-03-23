Carol J. Chouinard, 78, passed away Monday, March 21st, 2022 at the Samaritan Summit Village where she was a resident.
The funeral will be 12 noon on Friday, March 25th, 2022 at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Brookside Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 10am – 12 noon prior to the service at the funeral home.
Carol is survived by two sons Donny (Laura) and Tommy (Linda), all of Watertown; three daughters Jeannie Chouinard, Watertown, Priscilla (Scott) Robinson, Adams Center, Laura Williams (Ed Law), Watertown; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great; two sisters Catherine Smith, Kansas, Ella England, Watertown; two brothers Chuck (Carol) England, Oklahoma, Tim (Patty) England, Watertown; many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband Wayne Sr., two sons Wayne Jr. and Mark, a daughter Connie Williams, granddaughter Nicky Blair; two brothers Johnny and Terry England and a son-in-law Dale Williams.
Carol was born in Theresa, April 18, 1943, a daughter to Ralph Goodridge and Mildred England. Carol was a homemaker and enjoyed raising her family. She enjoyed watching professional wrestling and doing crossword puzzles.
Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.