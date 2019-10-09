Carol J. Ciarkowski, 78 of Sackets Harbor passed away at her home unexpectedly on Monday afternoon October 7, 2019.
Carol was born June 19, 1941 in Watertown the daughter of Clark and Elizabeth Villeneuve Goodrich. She graduated from Sackets Harbor High School and later graduated from BOCES as an LPN. She worked at Mercy Hospital, House of Good Samaritan and retired from Jefferson County Public Health.
Carol married Edward T. Ciarkowski on May 24, 1962 in Watertown. The couple lived in the Philippines, Florida, and Nevada before moving back to Sackets Harbor in 1969.
She was a member of Harold W. Townsend Post 1757 American Legion Auxiliary where she was long-time Chaplain. She was an avid bowler in the Women’s Bowling League at Pla-Mor Lanes and the Seaway Lanes.
She is survived by three children: Kevin J. (Mary) Ciarkowski of Webster, Mark E. (Charlene) Ciarkowski of Rochester and Kimberly A. (Jon) Roberts of Adams Center. Grandchildren are Ryan Roberts, Allyssa Wanser, Andrew Ciarkowski and Adam Ciarkowski. There are two great grandchildren Brendon Maitland and Avery Roberts.
She was predeceased by her husband Edward on October 11, 1998, and a brother William Goodrich.
Funeral services will be Friday 1:00 pm at the Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter. Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery, Sackets Harbor. Calling hours will be Thursday from 6-8 pm and Friday from 11-1 pm. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Harold Townsend Legion Auxiliary Scholarship Fund for Sackets Harbor Central School. Online condolences may be made to dexterfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.