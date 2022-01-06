Carol J. Tufo

Carrol J. Tufo, 87, N. Pleasant St., Watertown passed away at her home on Sunday, January 2, 2022 of natural causes.
Calling hours will be held at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown on Sunday, January 9, from 2 – 4 PM. There will be a prayer service on Monday, January 10, at 9:15 AM at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc. followed by the funeral mass celebrated at Holy Family Church at 10AM. Burial will be in the spring at Glenwood Cemetery. Masks and Social Distancing are required.
Carrol was born in Monticello, Iowa in 1934, daughter of George and Elsie (Harbaugh) Gearhart, and she graduated from Princeton High School in Minnesota in 1952. She earned her Secretary Degree at the Minnesota School of Business in 1954 and was employed by Aetna. She also worked for Howlands & Steinbach Department Store for 25 years. In 1957 she married the love of her life, Jerry C. Tufo in Minneapolis, MN.
During the coarse of their marriage they traveled extensively as Jerry was in U.S. Air Force and was assigned to many bases across the United States. She saw many exciting places including going into a volcano in the Azores but enjoyed settling down in Watertown in 1973.
She was a longtime parishioner of Holy Family Church, a member of the Altar and Rosary Society, and sang in the choir for many joyful years. She was also a supporter and volunteer of the Sisters of St. Joseph and was a Sister of St. Joseph member. She enjoyed bird watching, gardening, crossword puzzles, Arts Jug chicken wings, Hallmark Movies, her Church and her Family.
She is survived by three of her four children, Catherine Tufo, Watertown, Jerry and Un Mi Tufo, Greenville, SC, and Paula and Scott Ford, Brownville; three grandchildren, Helena and Ben Breshears, Daniel Tower, and Rachel and Jordan Dufrane, all of TX; three great grandchildren, Michael, Madeline Patricia and Matthew Dufrane; step-granddaughter, Vanessa and Matthew Maynard, step-great grandchildren MJ and Victoria Maynard, brother, Douglas and Cheryl Gearhart, MN; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents, husband Jerry – whom she missed everyday since his passing, daughter Patricia, grandson Jerry Jr. and brother Andrew.
She will be remembered foremost as a wonderful wife, the best Mom and Grandma in the world from her children and grandchildren, devout Catholic and everyone’s friend. She will be greatly missed.
We would like to give a special thank you to her nephew Patrick Amelio and her wonderful next-door neighbors, The Gibbs Family, who took such good care of her since our fathers passing, we are forever grateful.
Donations in her name may be made to either Holy Family Church, 129 Winthrop St. or Sister’s of St. Joseph, 1425 Washington St., both in Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences to Carrol’s family may be made at www.cummingsfuneral.com.
