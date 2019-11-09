CASTORLAND — Carol J. Wakefield, 83, of State Route 126, Castorland passed away on Friday morning, November 8, 2019 at Lewis County General Hospital.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Beaver Valley United Methodist Church, Naumburg with Rev. Tracy Cook officiating. There will be no calling hours. Burial will follow in Castorland Union Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Carol’s name to the Lewis County Hospital Foundation, in C/O Palliative Care Room, 7785 N. State Street, Lowville, NY 13367.
She is survived by her five children and their spouses, Henry J. and Lee Wakefield, of Liverpool, Jayne and Daniel Juby of Castorland, Paula and Leonard Juby of Castorland, Barbara Bowers and Matthew Paige of Copenhagen, Linda and Steven Barrett of Ridgeway, VA; a brother and sister-in-law, Thomas and Sheila Moore of Memphis, TN; 14 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren; three sisters-in-law, Juanita Moore and Mae Scherer, both of Rochester, and Lucy Moore of Baldwinsville; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Henry E. Wakefield, who died on March 25, 20190; 7 brothers, Charles, Paul, Mark, Earl, Lyle, Murray, and Francis Moore.
Carol was born on December 27, 1935 in Oxbow, NY, a daughter of the late Murray and Pauline Storie Moore. She graduated from West Carthage High School in 1952. On September 5, 1953, she married Henry E. Wakefield at the Lowville United Methodist Church with Rev. Williams officiating. She raised her family and later worked for Grants Department Store in Lowville for three years. She also provided child care, and sitting with the elderly.
She was a longtime member of Beaver Valley United Methodist Church, Naumburg.
Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
