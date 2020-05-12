Carol Jean Minar November 23, 1942 - April 7, 2020.
Carol was born in Oconto Falls, Wi, to Arthur and Ruth Minar. The family, sister Janet and brother Dick, moved to Watertown in 1954 where Carol attended junior high and high school.
Some of her favorite memories were of the sports events…football games and her role as a cheerleader for the Goslings. And as Captain of the cheerleaders. Carol attended UW, Madison and having studied French, continued her studies at Grenoble University in Southern France. Returning to Madison, Carol earned a bachelors degree and after graduation was hired by Encyclopedia Britannica in Chicago. A favorite memory was of the many close friends she made while working on the McCarthy presidential campaign. Carol next spent a year on the East Coast in Boston but returned to the midwest. Again at UW, earning a masters degree in Urban Planning. Hired by the city planning departments of Dallas and then Fort Worth, she stayed in Texas several years..
It was in Fort Worth where she met Louis Deegan: They married and moved to Denver. There, Carol joined the opera guild and she and Louis enjoyed hosting opera singers in their home, weekending in Breckenridge and traveling to Europe. After taking a summer writing course sponsored by Northland College, in Ashland, her father’s alma mater, she considered living “up north”. Beautiful Lake Superior beckoned and she moved to Ashland. Her home since 2006 was in Washburn, Wi, on a wooded lot with maple trees to tap in the spring, blueberries and apples to pick and a garden. Pursuing a new direction, Carol purchased a motel with eight units, on the lake, which she operated until November 2019.
Early in 2020 after strokes and hospitalization in Duluth, Carol entered a beautiful hospice in St. Cloud, Mi, where she died on April 7, 2020 on the night of the Super Moon. With hospice caregivers holding her hand, without pain and in peace, she said farewell.
Because of the corona virus, her family could not attend to her, and are unable to establish a date for a ceremony. Carol’s forested home in Washburn will be her final resting place where her ashes will be scattered among her beloved maple trees.
Carol is survived by Janet Minar in San Francisco and Dick Minar in Rolling Meadows,Il. Jan.minar@gmail.com Dick Minar@designers-point.com
