Carol Joanne Danielson of Seaford DE passed away at Tidal Health Nanticoke Hospital on November 9, 2022. Carol was born on July 1, 1940, in Warren PA, the daughter of Ernest and Frieda (Sidon) Toner.
She attended schools in Youngsville PA, Jefferson Community College in Watertown NY, and SUNY School of Nursing in Utica NY, where she earned a Bachelor of Nursing degree. For many years, Carol worked as the Charge Nurse for the orthopedics floor at The House of the Good Samaritan Hospital in Watertown NY. After retiring from nursing, she accepted the position of Volunteer Coordinator at The Haggai Institute in Maui HI where she was blessed to work for ten years with her husband, Fred. Shortly after their retirement, Carol and Fred relocated to Seaford DE to be near family. Carol always enjoyed sewing, reading, and gardening, and was proud to achieve Master Gardener certification. In her later years, she especially enjoyed her cat, Max, who was her constant companion. Carol deeply cherished time spent with her family; she was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.
Carol was an active member of First United Methodist Church in Warren, PA and after moving, St John’s United Methodist Church in Seaford. She took part in the United Methodist Women as well as various committees and ministries in both churches. Above all, Carol loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and was blessed to spend her life serving him by serving others.
Carol was preceded in death by her mother and father, Ernest, and Frieda (Sidon) Toner. She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Frederick Danielson; her sisters: Margaret (Pete) Simpson, and Linda Lucas; her brother, Earl (Peg) Toner; her daughters, Pamela (Russell) Sharples and Susan (William) Davis; and her grandchildren: Ramona and Will Sharples, Holly (Josh) Pereira, and Anna and James Davis.
A funeral service will take place on Friday, November 18, 2022, at 10:30 AM at St. John’s United Methodist Church, 300 N Pine St, Seaford, DE 19972, where friends may visit beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment will be private.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Watson-Yates Funeral Home and Crematorium, a Parsell Family Funeral Home, Seaford, DE.
Please visit Carol’s Life Memorial Webpage and sign her virtual guestbook at www.watsonyatesfuneralhomes.com.
