Carol L. Villa, 90, formerly of Pleasantview Dr., passed away Monday evening, September 16, 2019 at the Pines of Glens Falls.
Born on May 4, 1929 in Whitehall, she was the daughter of the late Bernard and Effie (Smith) Lyons and a proud graduate of South Glens Falls High School.
She was a retiree and Department Manager at Continental Insurance in Glens Falls for many years and an active member of the Glens Falls Area Insurance Women.
She was a communicant of Holy Mother and Child, Corinth and St. Michael’s in South Glens Falls.
She was predeceased by her husband, Peter “Jim” Villa who died on March 17, 2010, a sister, Mary Morey, and several dear brothers and sisters-in-law.
She was the loving mother of Peter (Kathy) Villa Jr. of Brockport and Daniel (Nancy) Villa of Three Mile Bay; grandmother of Allison, Adam (Amber), Andy (Lindsey) and Meagan (Josh); dear great grandmother to Dominick, James and Matthew; sister of Louise Pratt; and beloved “auntie” to her many nieces and nephews.
Carol and Jim enjoyed spending their many winters in Florida and entertaining family and friends. She was an avid reader and oftentimes could be found enjoying her favorite book. Carol was most content when spoiling her grandchildren. She loved to shop and it often centered on making Christmas and birthdays very special for the grandchildren. Carol’s energy and loving, supportive nature will be missed by many.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Holy Mother and Child, Corinth, with Rev. Ken Swain, pastor, officiating.
Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, South Glens Falls.
Contributions in Carol’s memory may be directed to Sacred Heart Foundation, 320 W. Lynde Street, Watertown, New York 13601.
Carol’s family would like to thank the entire staff at The Pines of Glens Falls for their many efforts on her behalf. She was well cared for and their work was greatly appreciated.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.
To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.
