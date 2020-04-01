Carol Lee “Chip” Bartell Ashcroft, 76, of 43 N. Broad St., West Carthage, died Tuesday evening, March 31, 2020 at the Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing where she has been a resident for two months.
Carol was born on August 31, 1943 in Carthage, the daughter of the late Carlton W. and Helen Irene (Leeder) Bartell. She was a 1961 graduate of Carthage Central High School. She married James B. Ashcroft on December 26, 1964 at St. James Church with Rev. Campbell officiating. Carol was an outpatient clerk at the Carthage Area Hospital many years ago.
She was a member of Carthage Area Hospital Auxiliary and the St. James Catholic Church.
She is survived by her husband: James B. Ashcroft of West Carthage, one daughter: Gina Marie Lawton of West Carthage three sons: John W. Ashcroft of West Carthage, Mark A. Ashcroft of Skaneateles and Lucas B. Ashcroft of Baldwinsville, 8 Grandchildren and 4 Great Grandchildren. She is predeceased by her brother, John W. Bartell.
Private services will be held at St. James Catholic Church with Rev. Donald A. Robinson, Pastor officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Carthage. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home.
To leave an online condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.