LOWVILLE – Carol Louise Wood, 67, of Kotel Road, passed away Saturday evening, January 1, 2022 at her home, under the loving care of her family and Lewis County Hospice.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Gerald S. Morrow, who she married on October 31, 1987; two sons, David Wood of Seattle, WA; and Joseph and April Wood of Lowville; two step-children, Carla and Jeffery Hellinger of Lowville; Matthew and Cheryl Morrow of Lowville; six grandchildren, Charlotte, Thomas and Benjamin Wood; Emma Hellinger; Lillian and Lauren Morrow; a sister, Gail Holcomb of Watertown; nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by two sisters, Kay Holcomb and Tina Davis; and two brothers, Carl C. Holcomb, who died at age two; and Carl “Bud” Holcomb Jr.
Carol was born in Dallas, Texas on October 2, 1954, a daughter of the late Carl and Betty Weaver Holcomb. She graduated from Harrisville Central School in the Class of 1972 and attended college in Texas. She served in the U.S. Air Force from 1974-1978. Carol worked for Champion International Paper Mill and later in customer service for Community Bank in Lowville for several years until her retirement.
In keeping with her wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. Burial will be held privately by the family. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
