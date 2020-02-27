Massena: Carol M. Derouchie, age 78, a resident of Laurel Ave, passed away early Wednesday morning (February 26, 2020) at her home surrounded by her loving family and Hospice.
Carol was born to the late Frederick and Eleanor (Gaurin) Derouchie in Massena, NY on May 30, 1941.
Carol attended Massena schools and worked her entire life serving others. She retired from years of services from Valhaven Home for Adults as a cook.
She is survived by her children David Lawrence, Randy Lawrence, Tina Snyder, Craig Lawrence, Shawn and wife Brandy Thompson and Terri and husband Josh Kennedy all of Massena, NY.
Carol is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandchild along with several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her three brothers Burton, Wallace and Ronnie Derouchie and a son Richard A. Lawrence Jr. in 2016.
Carol enjoyed bowling in her younger years and enjoyed the quality time spent with her children and family. She also loved to play BINGO and cards.
Family and friends may call the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena on Monday March 2, 2020 from 4:00 P.M. until time of services at 6:00 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, Carol’s family wish that memorial contributions may be acknowledged to St. Lawrence Hospice & Palliative Care; 6805 US-11, Potsdam, NY 13676
Friends and family are welcome to share stories and condolences with the family by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
