Carol Mae Denne, 78 of Ormond Beach Florida formerly of Watertown and Sackets Harbor, passed away peacefully on Thursday July 16, 2020 at Advent Medical Center, Daytona Beach.
She was born November 14, 1941 in Niagara Falls, New York to Campbell and Dorothy (Morgan) Hills.
Carol was an accomplished, prize winning artist and a world class, degreed, interior designer. She left her designing mark in many cities and countries throughout the years. Carol loved her family wholeheartedly, loved music, sailing, water skiing, dancing and had a fun loving, sense of humor. She was a cat lover, she was kind and generous, with a wonderful smile and was a beach beauty. Carol collected antiques and all things beautiful, sweet and quirky and she was an amateur entomologist (bug collector) was always stylish and always a lady and had an unfailing attention to detail.
Her family includes her husband and friend of over 40 years, William “Bill” Frank Denne Jr., of Ormond Beach, her children, Tim & (Debbie) McAtee, Heather & (David) Markson, Wendy & (Jeff) Gaines, Shari McAtee-Caruso & (Jim) Caruso, Kelly & (Brian) Maher, Marc Denne. Nine Grandchildren and seven Great Grandchildren and many local relatives. [Carol’s older brother Robert Hills passed on after serving 4 years in the US Military] Carol will be missed by all that knew and loved her.
Please make any donations to: Halifax Humane in Daytona Beach, LPGA Blvd
