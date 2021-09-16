Carole Anne Connors Carter passed away September 6th, 2021 in Pawleys Island, S.C.
Carole was born in Oswego, NY to Daniel and Marie Connors on November 4th, 1934. Carole’s parents died young and she was raised by her wonderful older sisters and brothers whom she adored.
In her younger years she had an exciting life running a bar/restaurant with her 1st husband, and they put on many clambakes on the shores of Lake Ontario. Later she was a bank teller, then telephone operator at SUNY Oswego college. Carole was very dedicated to taking care of her children, she showered them with love every day. Later in life Carole lived in Chattanooga TN for a few years then settled in Pinehurst/Southern Pines N.C. She was an administrative assistant in the dietary department at the local hospital for many years and also concierge at Pinehurst hotel. She enjoyed her retirement years with her husband Harry doing some traveling but she most liked being home cooking and baking. Carole also enjoyed music, she sang in the church choir most of her life and also the Moore County choral society for a number of years. She was always active in her church. Carole spent the last few years of her life in Pawleys Island S.C. near family.
She is predeceased by her husband Harry Carter, son Tim Donahue, sisters Betty and Midge, brothers Bert, Dan, Don, and Bob.
She is survived by daughters Sharon Campbell (Steve) of Chico CA, Sandra Martin (Mitch) of Pawleys Island, SC, Granddaughter Erin Palmitese (Tyler) of Fulton N.Y., Grandson Patrick Donahue (Charlotte) of Oswego N.Y ,Great Grandson Connor Donahue and Great Granddaughter Shannon Donahue, also survived by many nieces and nephews. A service with be held at a later date.
In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Lung Association PO Box 756 Osceola, WI 54020-0756.
Online condolences may be left at: www.bolesfuneralhome.com
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.