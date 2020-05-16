Watertown: May 15, 2020 at age 88 Survived by her dedicated husband, Bill Couchman (Samaritan Summit Village, Watertown); sister Joanne Ford (Rochester), predeceased by sister Betty Trimble; 5 children: Kristin DeOrdio, Cheri Magin, (Rochester) Herb Freitag (Tina), (SC) Cathy Hallatt (Bernie), (NC) and Nancy Freitag (Mike Ziegler),(Rochester) son-in-law John Magin, 9 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren.
Born in Harwichport, Cape Cod on April 23,1932, moved to Rochester, NY as a teenager. After retiring from Kodak moved to Three Mile Bay, NY with Bill to enjoy many years together. Her hobby as a Tupperware salesperson gave her great joy along with cooking, gardening, crafting and travel. Carole is a member of the Lalla Rookh Caldron and a past member of Eastern Star.
Interment White Haven Memorial Park, Pittsford, NY. Private memorial at a future date. Please consider honoring Carole with a donation to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made to dexterfuneralhome.com.
