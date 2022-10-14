For friends and family that will be attending the memorial service for Carole Norton Dingman, the service will be held Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the First Presbyterian Church in Chaumont, NY at 2pm, followed by a reception at The Copley House/ Lyme Community Center. Please park at the church, on the street or in the Post Office parking lot. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com.
Carole Norton Dingman
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.